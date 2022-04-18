FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES Today

Grace A. Hanshew, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Patricia E. Smith Riley, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Douglas S. Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Donald Gunden, 11 a.m., Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, Pennsylvania

L. Evaleen Bertsche, 3 p.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Betty L. Sark, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Howard A. LeCount, 2 p.m., Hess Funeral Home, LaGrange

