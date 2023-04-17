Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Nila E. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

Betty E. Mast, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Betty A. Snooks, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Dennis W. Tavernier, 12 p.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery followed by visitation and services at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

John Baker, 1:30 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES WEDNESDAYMary M. Miller, 4:30 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Levi Schmucker, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAYShirley A. Capons, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Richard D. Oyer, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Sherrie Blosser, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral

Home

Ruby M. Messner, 2 p.m., Bristol Community Church, Bristol

