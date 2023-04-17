SERVICES TODAY
Nila E. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
Betty E. Mast, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
Betty A. Snooks, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Dennis W. Tavernier, 12 p.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery followed by visitation and services at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
John Baker, 1:30 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES WEDNESDAYMary M. Miller, 4:30 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Levi Schmucker, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAYShirley A. Capons, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Richard D. Oyer, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Sherrie Blosser, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral
Home
Ruby M. Messner, 2 p.m., Bristol Community Church, Bristol