Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Briar Patch Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury

Fred Slabach, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Catherine James, 2 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

SERVICES SUNDAY

Amzie N. Yoder, 2 p.m., Berea Christian Fellowship, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

Grace A. Hanshew, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Patricia E. Smith Riley, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Douglas S. Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

