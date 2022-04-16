SERVICES TODAY
Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Briar Patch Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury
Fred Slabach, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Catherine James, 2 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
SERVICES SUNDAY
Amzie N. Yoder, 2 p.m., Berea Christian Fellowship, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
Grace A. Hanshew, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Patricia E. Smith Riley, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Douglas S. Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
