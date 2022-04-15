Funeral services

SERVICES SATURDAY

Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Briar Patch Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury

Fred Slabach, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Catherine James, 2 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Patricia E. Smith Riley, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Douglas S. Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Donald Gunden, 11 a.m., Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, Pennsylvania

L. Evaleen Bertsche, 3 p.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

