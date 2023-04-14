SERVICES TODAY
John Leek, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Thomas L. Bechtel, 11 a.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen
Ruby F. Bontreger, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Stanley R. Borntrager, 11 a.m., New Paris Nazarene Church, New Paris
Aden J. Yoder, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Debbie McElheny, 11 a.m., Union Center Church of the Brethren, Nappanee
Mary M. Bragg, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
David R. Miles, 12 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Jay A. Vanlaningham, 1 p.m., Titus Funeral Home, Syracuse