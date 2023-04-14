Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

John Leek, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Thomas L. Bechtel, 11 a.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

Ruby F. Bontreger, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Stanley R. Borntrager, 11 a.m., New Paris Nazarene Church, New Paris

Aden J. Yoder, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Debbie McElheny, 11 a.m., Union Center Church of the Brethren, Nappanee

Mary M. Bragg, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

David R. Miles, 12 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

Jay A. Vanlaningham, 1 p.m., Titus Funeral Home, Syracuse

