Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Larry Lanning, 2 p.m., Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home, Portland

Tamra Rink, 6:30 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES SATURDAY

Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Briar Patch Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury

Fred Slabach, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Patricia E. Smith Riley, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Douglas S. Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Donald Gunden, 11 a.m., Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, Pennsylvania

L. Evaleen Bertsche, 3 p.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

