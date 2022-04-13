SERVICES TODAY
Larry Lanning, 2 p.m., Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home, Portland
Tamra Rink, 6:30 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home
SERVICES SATURDAY
Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Briar Patch Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury
Fred Slabach, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
Patricia E. Smith Riley, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Douglas S. Pyle, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Donald Gunden, 11 a.m., Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, Pennsylvania
L. Evaleen Bertsche, 3 p.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen
