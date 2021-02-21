Funeral Services

SERVICES MONDAY

Anna B. Stauffer, 10:30 a.m., Living Water Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Norman D. Reynolds, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FEB. 28

Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you