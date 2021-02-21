SERVICES MONDAY
Anna B. Stauffer, 10:30 a.m., Living Water Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Norman D. Reynolds, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FEB. 28
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
GOSHEN [mdash] Nora Ann Mullet 70, of Goshen went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Arrangements are pending at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
