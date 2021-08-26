FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES SATURDAY

Betty L. Lechlitner, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Gladys M. Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Paul L. Miles, 1:30 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Kayleigh R. Stutzman, 3:30 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

James D. Sweazy, 5 p.m., Family residence, 8864 E. Black Point Road, Syracuse

SERVICES MONDAY

Dolores Merrick, 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, St. Vincent Catholic Church, Elkhart

Jacqueline L. Myers, 1 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Luise Heflin, 10 a.m., Graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

