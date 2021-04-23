Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry is receiving 40,000 pounds of pet food thanks to a generous donation from Hill’s Pet Nutrition through its Disaster Relief Network made in coordination with the Humane Society of the United States and the Community Harvest Food Bank.
Community Harvest Food Bank will receive the pet food delivery on Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry’s behalf, as they work to move the food to their warehouse and distribute pet food donations to other local shelter and rescue groups, according to a news release.
"We know that Hoosiers have been struggling to care for their pets throughout the pandemic and are grateful for all of the work that Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry does to ensure that pets can stay where they belong—with their people,” said Samantha Morton, Indiana state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are inspired by Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s generosity and commitment to supporting Indiana animal welfare organizations.”
Rochele Watson is executive director of Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.
“We are so grateful to be in a position to help our community and partners in pet retention programs in this way, especially the work we were able to continue through a pandemic,” Watson said in the release. “Without the help of our phenomenal volunteers, donors and a city that supports animal welfare services, we could not have taken on this project. It takes a village and I'm so proud and humbled by this one."
