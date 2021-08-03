NAPPANEE – Nappanee City Council members voted Monday to move ahead with a new funding method for the city — Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) for funding portions of a $3.398 million parks project.
A public hearing was held prior to taking action on the matter, but no one commented.
The cost of the project is being shared by the redevelopment commission and Wa Nee Schools and includes a concession stand, locker rooms and restrooms for Wellfield Park and new restroom buildings for South Park, Recovery Park and Stauffer Park at Little Paws Playground.
Build, Operate and Transfer is allowed by state legislature and instead of bidding out projects and having to accept the lowest bid, through BOT a developer is chosen and the developer bids out the contracts and after the project is completed, transfers ownership to the city. At the council meeting last month, Ross Hagan with Baker-Tilly went through the various financing methods the city could choose to use under the BOT method.
The council chose to use the cash on hand method for the city’s portion of the project. Wa Nee School System will pay $906,107 as the high school’s soccer team uses the fields at Wellfield Park. The school will benefit with the concession stand, locker rooms and ticket booths being built. One million dollars of the cost is coming from the City-Wide Tax Increment Financing District, on the recommendation of the Redevelopment Commission.
The balance of the cost, $1.429 million, the city will be paying for out of cash on hand. That cash on hand will be taken from Certificates of Deposit and Money Market accounts the city has been investing and there will still be over 70% left in those accounts after withdrawing what they need for this project.
Greg Martz of GM Development Companies, LLC attended the meeting virtually. GM Development Company is the company chosen for the BOT project. The council approved several items to get the project going.
They approved a resolution entering into the agreement, effective Aug. 2. City Attorney Brian Hoffer suggested noting that the motion reflect that the project is being paid for with cash on hand, not financed.
The council also approved an agreement with the developer that spelled out the scope of the project, design and specifications and completion date. Mayor Phil Jenkins showed the designs that were part of the agreement.
The concession stand/restrooms and lockers building at Wellfield Park will sit behind the goals, with a sidewalk to the bleachers. It will say Wellfield Park across the top and will include the Northwood High School logo and the Nappanee Parks logo.
Restrooms at the three other parks will be two stalls with drinking fountains and a utility room/storage in the middle. Jenkins said they based the design on the old train depot and he said they all have the same basic design. After the meeting he said that each location will have slightly different accents to distinguish it.
Council Member Denny Miller asked if the restrooms are temperature controlled and was told no. There’s a completion date of June 15, 2022. The mayor asked if Martz wanted to speak about that.
“We feel really comfortable with that as long as we get started soon,” Martz said, adding that assuming the agreement was signed this week he’d start putting subcontractors out with the goal “to mobilize by the first of September.”
The council also approved temporary easements for each of the locations. The temporary easements allow the developer access to the sites and to build buildings.
In a related matter, the council approved an additional appropriation ordinance transferring $1 million from the City Wide TIF to be applied to the park project.
South Park Project
The council also approved an ordinance for additional appropriation for the South Park Project for $555,000 — the total cost of the project. Mayor Jenkins said the parks department received a Department of Natural Resources grant for $250,000 so the city will be reimbursed that amount. The other $255,000 will be paid out of cash reserves in the park department.
He reminded the council that the city purchased an additional adjacent lot about a year and a half ago on Clark and High Streets to expand the park and that will be used for the basketball court and additional parking. The park will have soccer goals and an accessible playground and a measured loop trail within the park.
Later Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight praised Park Superintendent Chris Davis for his hard work.
“I want to thank Chris he’s worked long and hard to get us where we are,” he said. “We wouldn’t have the BOT process if he hadn’t presented it.”
Jenkins offered input to this as well.
“It’s nice to see significant projects in the parks for our residents,” Jenkins agreed, adding that they plan to improve other parks in the master plan, too.
In other business, the council:
• Expressed interest in acquiring easements along C.R. 101 and C.R. 52 to expand utilities.
• Heard the contractor hooked up the last water service along the highway and will be working on the side streets so the old water main will be cut in a few days. Water Superintendent Gale Gerber said there is a leak by Lake City Bank on the old main so they plan to let it go until they cut the old main.
