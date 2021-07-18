Bread and butter pickles always a summer joy

Here comes one of the joys of summer.
As local produce appears, I’m already thinking about foods that can be safely put away for winter enjoyment and use. Even though my schedule seems to be filling up with long to-do lists, when I see pickling cucumbers and beets at the farmer’s market, I can’t help myself. I purchase a bag or a box and dedicate Sunday, my usual day off, to canning.
We canned beets a couple of weeks ago so today, we’re making bread and butter pickles. It’s time to transform our small kitchen into a miniature production facility.
First, we rinse the cukes. Then, we listen to their crisp, squeaky sound as we slice them along with some onions. We like adding a little jalapeño pepper to our batches to put some zest into the pickles.
Jim carefully cuts the peppers but they still release a little oil in the air that catches in our throats. While we take our daily run/walk at the park, the cut-up cucumbers and veggies sit in ice water and salt. This will help them retain that crunch.
On our return, I start to mix the liquid that will go into the jars with the pickles. As soon as I smell that tangy, sweet vinegary smell and see that deep yellow color of turmeric, I know that it’s pickle time.
We rinse the salt off of the ice cold cukes, then get ready for the heat of canning. Boiling hot water for the jars, simmering vinegar mixture for the pickles, the kitchen soon gets a little steamy. We fill the jars and seal them, then lower them into the canner where they’ll process for 10 minutes.
When they come out of the canner, we wait for the loud ping that tells us that the jars are sealed. And there they sit on the counter, glowing, and safely put away for the winter. When the snow flies and we crave the flavors of summer, we’ll open one and then another and savor the sealed-in, crunchy freshness.
Before the summer is up, there will be peaches, tomato sauce, salsa and applesauce to can. And when the canning is over and the shelves are bursting with multicolored jars, we’ll be ready for the weather to shift.
Last year, the pandemic caused a run on jar lids so we’ve been stocking up whenever we find some. Here is hoping we will find enough lids for all the jars we hope to can. And here’s the recipe we use for our pickles.
Bread and Butter Pickles
½ peck of small pickles
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/2 of jalapeño pepper, minced
1/3 c. canning salt
Ice to cover
6 c. white vinegar
3 c. brown sugar
3 c. white sugar
1 1/2 t. turmeric
1 1/2 t. celery seed
2 1/2 T. mustard seed
Wash and chunk pickles into a large glass bowl. Add onion slices and hot peppers. Sprinkle with salt and mix together. Cover with ice and mix in. Let sit for three hours. While the cukes sit, sanitize jars, lids and rings and get your canner ready.
Mix remaining ingredients in a cooking pot and bring to a boil. Fill jars with cucumber mixture, then ladle hot liquid over, filling to ½ inch of top. Use a knife to remove air bubbles. Wipe rims, place lids and screw on rings. Slowly lower jars into the hot water of the canner. Bring to a boil and process for ten minutes. Remove from canner. Let cool. (Check Google for detailed instructions.)
