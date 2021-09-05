Births

PEACEFUL BEGININGS MIDWIFERY SERVICE

August 7

Lyle and Linda (Nisley) Lehman, Middlebury, a son, Caleb Daryl

GOSHEN

Saturday

David Lopez Ponce and Linda Crystal Hernandez, Goshen, a son, Lionel David

