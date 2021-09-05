PEACEFUL BEGININGS MIDWIFERY SERVICE
August 7
Lyle and Linda (Nisley) Lehman, Middlebury, a son, Caleb Daryl
GOSHEN
Saturday
David Lopez Ponce and Linda Crystal Hernandez, Goshen, a son, Lionel David
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Nettie Irene Hochstetler, 89, of Shipshewana, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 3, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 15, 1931, in LaGrange County, to Edward and Amelia (Miller) Slabach. On Jan. 25, 1951, in Shipshewana, she married LeRoy Hochstetler. He died Nov. 13…
