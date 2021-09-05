SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Nettie Irene Hochstetler, 89, of Shipshewana, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 3, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 15, 1931, in LaGrange County, to Edward and Amelia (Miller) Slabach. On Jan. 25, 1951, in Shipshewana, she married LeRoy Hochstetler. He died Nov. 13…