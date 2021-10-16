NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Sheila and John Miller, a daughter, Laiken Grace
Irene (Troyer) and Gary Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Kendall Isaac
Saturday
Erma (Mullet) and Larry Miller, Ligonier, a son, Benjamin Wayne
Katie and Freeman Bontrager, a son, Oliver James
BLESSED BEGINNINGS
Rosanne Bleyenberg and Joel Mandel, a son, Fallon John Wolf
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Eric and Deborah Bradley, Goshen, a son, Paul Lazarus
Eric and Brenda Jones, Shipshewana, a daughter, Adoniah Kathleen
