Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Friday

Sheila and John Miller, a daughter, Laiken Grace

Irene (Troyer) and Gary Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Kendall Isaac

Saturday

Erma (Mullet) and Larry Miller, Ligonier, a son, Benjamin Wayne

Katie and Freeman Bontrager, a son, Oliver James

BLESSED BEGINNINGS

Rosanne Bleyenberg and Joel Mandel, a son, Fallon John Wolf

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Eric and Deborah Bradley, Goshen, a son, Paul Lazarus

Eric and Brenda Jones, Shipshewana, a daughter, Adoniah Kathleen

