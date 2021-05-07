GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Erica Thacker and Mitchell Mellott, Warsaw, a daughter, Azarah
HOME BIRTH
Tuesday
Helen (Martin) and Peter Martin, Elkhart, a son, Paul Lamar
GOSHEN [mdash] Doris B. Weaver, 87, of Goshen, died at 1:51 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, at her daughter's residence after a short illness. She was born on Nov. 12, 1933, to Ezra and Lydia (Bauman) Martin in Nappanee, and lived in the surrounding area her entire life. On Oct. 17, 1954, Doris marr…
