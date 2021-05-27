Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Amber Soliz and Jerry Nolte, Goshen, a son, Avery Nolte

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Vonda Sue (Hochstetler) and Lyndon Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Elijah Marc

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you