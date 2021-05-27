GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Amber Soliz and Jerry Nolte, Goshen, a son, Avery Nolte
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Vonda Sue (Hochstetler) and Lyndon Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Elijah Marc
GOSHEN [mdash] Dallas Yoder, 26, of Goshen, passed away Tuesday. Visitation: 2 - 4, and 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 SR 4, Goshen. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, also at the church. Miller-Stewart FH handling arrangements.
STURGIS [mdash] Donald L. Houser, 84, Sturgis, Michigan died May 21, at home. Surviving wife, Mary; two brothers; one sister; children, Donya (John) Ferry, Skeet (Angie) Bowersox, April (Kris) Hurley and Skip (Erin) Bowersox; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and ne…
