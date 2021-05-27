NEW EDEN
Jane (Lambright) and Orva Bontrager, Shipshewana, a son, Carl Eugene
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
GOSHEN [mdash] Dallas Yoder, 26, of Goshen, passed away Tuesday. Visitation: 2 - 4, and 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 SR 4, Goshen. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, also at the church. Miller-Stewart FH handling arrangements.
STURGIS [mdash] Donald L. Houser, 84, Sturgis, Michigan died May 21, at home. Surviving wife, Mary; two brothers; one sister; children, Donya (John) Ferry, Skeet (Angie) Bowersox, April (Kris) Hurley and Skip (Erin) Bowersox; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and ne…
