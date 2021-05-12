BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Francis and Duane Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Erin Michelle
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 12, 2021 @ 4:01 pm
CROMWELL [mdash] J. Brian Messick, 63, husband of Robin (Caton) Messick. Visitation from 2 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Celebration of life service at 4 p.m., also on Saturday, at the funeral home.
