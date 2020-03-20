Birth announcements

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Regina (Miller) and Mark Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Emma Grace

Friday

Esther (Miller) and Lyle Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Madeline Claire

Darlene (Yoder) and Merle Jr. Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Kendra Nicole

HOME BIRTHS

Feb. 13

Lydia (Borntrager) and Jeffrey Zimmerman, Nappanee, a son, Glendon Troy

Feb. 19

Mary (Schmucker) and Robert Miller, Warsaw, a son, Sheldon Miller

March 7

Norma (Miller) and Alvin Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Joni Dean

March 9

Katy (Miller) and Dewayne Bontrager, Millersburg, a daughter, Heidi Grace

Thursday

Lena (Miller) and Joseph Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Mary Elizabeth

