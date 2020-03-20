NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Regina (Miller) and Mark Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Emma Grace
Friday
Esther (Miller) and Lyle Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Madeline Claire
Darlene (Yoder) and Merle Jr. Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Kendra Nicole
HOME BIRTHS
Feb. 13
Lydia (Borntrager) and Jeffrey Zimmerman, Nappanee, a son, Glendon Troy
Feb. 19
Mary (Schmucker) and Robert Miller, Warsaw, a son, Sheldon Miller
March 7
Norma (Miller) and Alvin Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Joni Dean
March 9
Katy (Miller) and Dewayne Bontrager, Millersburg, a daughter, Heidi Grace
Thursday
Lena (Miller) and Joseph Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Mary Elizabeth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.