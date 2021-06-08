GOSHEN HOSPITAL
May 20
Marty Miller and Kayla (Brontager) Miller, of Shipshawana, a daughter, Evelyn Grace
Sunday
Angel Sexton and Aaron Flora, Pierceton, a son, Parker Ray
Monday
Rosa and Jorge Villalobos, Goshen, a son, Ian
Cassandra and Cameron Hess, Elkhart, a son, Holden Sonny
HOME BIRTH
May 22
Ruby (Bontrager) and Benjamin Coblentz, LaGrange, a daughter, Ellen
May 24
Maria (Lambright) and Kenneth Bontrager, Rome City, a son, Jared Wayne
May 26
Susan (Borkholder) and David Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Tobie
Rachel (Hersshberger) and Phillip Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Janelle Rose
May 29
Corina (Helmuth) and Duane Eash, LaGrange, a daughter, Karissa Jade
June 2
Lorene (Hochstetler) and Willis Troyer, Goshen, a son, Joshua Cade
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Monday
Doris (Bontrager) and William Miller, Howe, a daughter, Heidi Nicole
Sarah (Otto) and Joel Hostetler, Ligonier, a son, Kylan Drew
Tuesday
Rosetta (Yoder) and Jarin Miller, Topeka, a son, Austin Jay
