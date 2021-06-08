Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

May 20

Marty Miller and Kayla (Brontager) Miller, of Shipshawana, a daughter, Evelyn Grace

Sunday

Angel Sexton and Aaron Flora, Pierceton, a son, Parker Ray

Monday

Rosa and Jorge Villalobos, Goshen, a son, Ian

Cassandra and Cameron Hess, Elkhart, a son, Holden Sonny

HOME BIRTH

May 22

Ruby (Bontrager) and Benjamin Coblentz, LaGrange, a daughter, Ellen

May 24

Maria (Lambright) and Kenneth Bontrager, Rome City, a son, Jared Wayne

May 26

Susan (Borkholder) and David Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Tobie

Rachel (Hersshberger) and Phillip Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Janelle Rose

May 29

Corina (Helmuth) and Duane Eash, LaGrange, a daughter, Karissa Jade

June 2

Lorene (Hochstetler) and Willis Troyer, Goshen, a son, Joshua Cade

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Doris (Bontrager) and William Miller, Howe, a daughter, Heidi Nicole

Sarah (Otto) and Joel Hostetler, Ligonier, a son, Kylan Drew

Tuesday

Rosetta (Yoder) and Jarin Miller, Topeka, a son, Austin Jay

