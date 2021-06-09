GOSHEN HOSPITAL
May 20
Kayla (Bontrager) and Marty Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Evelyn Grace
Monday
Bailey Showalter and Camden Bontrager, Syracuse, a daughter, Murphie Quinn
TOPEKA [mdash] Lydia N. Hostetler, 89, of Topeka, died at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at her residence. She was born on April 8, 1932, in LaGrange County, to Noah J. and Amanda Mae (Bontrager) Raber. On April 23, 1953, in Honeyville, she married Ervin D. Hostetler. He died June 3, 2017. Sur…
