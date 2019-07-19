BIRTHS: July 19, 2019 1 hr ago NEW EDEN CARE CENTERWednesday Anita (Kuhns) and Lamar Yoder, Ligonier, a son, Derek LynnThursday Sue Ann (Shrock) and David Miller, Wolcottville, a daughter, Jenise Ranae React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Derek Lynn Jenise Ranae Anita Lamar Yoder David Miller Sue Ann Eden COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MILLER, Don May 11, 1946 - Jul 17, 2019 HARTSOUGH, Mary Sep 9, 1923 - Jul 14, 2019 BUCHE, Charles Jan 24, 1929 - Jul 17, 2019 KIDD, Matthew Jul 27, 1971 - Jun 24, 2019 SHERRY, Jodi Mar 7, 1963 - Jul 16, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPayroll Company CEO accused of fraud in bank overdraftsSenior queen to be crowned TuesdayTractor-trailer jackknifes along pond edge39 seeking 4-H Fair queen titlePOLICE NEWS: Police make several recent arrestsDINING A LA KING: New vendors, eats, locations and the Cooking Channel at the Elkhart County 4-H FairMcCoy named Elkhart County 4-H Fair queenSemi overturns into retention pond in WaterfordGas leak shuts down part of Toll RoadI M She brings new clothing shop to downtown Goshen Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
