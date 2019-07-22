PALMETTO, Fla. [mdash] Charles J. Buche, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 17, at his Syracuse home after a yearlong illness. An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 24, at Goshen Christian Church, 2133 Berkey Ave., Goshen. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Visitation for Harold D. Gingerich, 88, will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Marion Christian Fellowship Church, 5460 North 450 West, Shipshewana. A brief funeral service will follow visitation. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.