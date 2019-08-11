Births for Aug. 11, 2019 4 hrs ago NEW EDEN CARE CENTER SATURDAY Edna Fern (Lehman) and Dean Troyer, Goshen, a son, Jalin DeanKathryn (Bontrager) and Vernon Yoder, Topeka, a son, Ethan Jeryl React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kathryn Goshen Dean Troyer Edna Fern Vernon Yoder Ethan Jeryl Eden COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries NEFF, Wayne Apr 8, 1927 - Aug 9, 2019 KOBLE, Stephan Nov 3, 1962 - Aug 7, 2019 DUBININ, Luba Oct 20, 1935 - Aug 8, 2019 RIDER, James "Jim" May 23, 1949 - Aug 8, 2019 WEDDELL, Mathilde Dec 5, 1928 - Aug 8, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDrug bust nabs suspects in $400,000 Goshen burglaryGoshen woman loses 140 poundsSuspect arrested in insurance scam casesMemory card discovery leads to child exploitation charge against Goshen manLippert won't build $20 million Goshen plantPriority plans for new railroad overpasses chug forwardGoshen veterinarian injured in crash in St. Joe CountyPayroll Company CEO accused of fraud in bank overdraftsChild molestation, related charges filed against Goshen manPOLICE NEWS: Kohl's employee threatened during theft Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
