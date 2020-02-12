Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Wednesday

Doretta (Yoder) and Glen Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Caroline Rose

Goshen Hospital

Monday

Nicole and Dustin Gill, Nappanee, a son, Camden Jeremiah

Tuesday

Jennifer Wysong and Michael Stump, Goshen, a son, Cole Thomas

Marian Roberts and Chris Murray, Elkhart, a daughter, Arowen Willa

Home births

Saturday

Louise and Luke Martin, Goshen, a daughter, Michelle

Monday

Wanda (Stutzman) and Nathan Miller, Milford, a son, Kyle Dean

New Eden Care Center

Wednesday

Sharon (Lehman) and Stan Bontrager, Topeka, a daughter, Melanie Grace

