HOME BIRTH

Jan. 25

Regina (Yoder) and Loren Beachy, Middlebury, a daughter, Teresa

Thursday

Lora (Hochstetler) and Jacob Miller, Syracuse, a daughter, Orpha Irene

Saturday

Lorraine (Borkholder) and Mark Schmucker, Nappanee, a son, Bradley Matthew

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Saturday

Katie Marie (Mullett) and Andrew Kauffman, Howe, a son, Isaac James

Sunday

Pauline (Whetstone) and James Troyer, LaGrange, a son, DeVon Jay

Angelyn (Miller) and Kenneth Lambright, Shipshewana, a son, Jordon Cole

GOSHEN BIRTH CENTER

Wednesday

Stephanie (Chupp) and Micah Randolph, Nappanee, a son, Jakin Edward

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you