HOME BIRTH
Jan. 25
Regina (Yoder) and Loren Beachy, Middlebury, a daughter, Teresa
Thursday
Lora (Hochstetler) and Jacob Miller, Syracuse, a daughter, Orpha Irene
Saturday
Lorraine (Borkholder) and Mark Schmucker, Nappanee, a son, Bradley Matthew
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Saturday
Katie Marie (Mullett) and Andrew Kauffman, Howe, a son, Isaac James
Sunday
Pauline (Whetstone) and James Troyer, LaGrange, a son, DeVon Jay
Angelyn (Miller) and Kenneth Lambright, Shipshewana, a son, Jordon Cole
GOSHEN BIRTH CENTER
Wednesday
Stephanie (Chupp) and Micah Randolph, Nappanee, a son, Jakin Edward
