BIRTHS: Aug. 9, 2019

GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Sunday
Kristin and Mason Jones, Middlebury, a daughter, Macy Jean

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
LuAnn (Yoder) and Darrell Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Heidi Joy

Obituaries

HERSHBERGER, Betty Jan 30, 1933 - Aug 8, 2019
MILLER, Edna Oct 6, 1917 - Aug 7, 2019
ULERY, Jack Oct 7, 1936 - Aug 4, 2019
BROWN, Wanda Jan 26, 1939 - Aug 6, 2019
ROSE, Joyce Jul 23, 1941 - Aug 5, 2019
