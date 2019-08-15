SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Janelle D. Miller, 19. Visitation after 2 p.m. Friday, and all day Saturday, at the family's residence, 3695 North 850 West, Shipshewana. Funeral 9:30 a.m. Sunday, at John Mark Yoder residence, 3555 N. 850 West, Shipshewana. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
LAGRANGE [mdash] Ervin U. Miller, 76, LaGrange, died at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. He was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Shipshewana, to Urias U. and Beulah (Miller) Miller. On Oct. 28, 1965, in LaGrange, he married Alta Marie Yoder. She survives. Survivors, in addi…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.