NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Doris (Hochstetler) and Norman Frye, Middlebury, a daughter, Samantha Joy

Karen (Schlabach) and Aaron Fry, Shipshewana, a son, Luke Joseph

Karen (Shrock) and William Schwartz, LaGrange, a son, Josiah Dewayne

Friday

Laura (Schlabach) and Maynard Lehman, LaGrange, a daughter, Hannah Irene

Janell (Beechy) and Paul Schlabach, Ligonier, a daughter, Alyssa Dawn

GOSHEN BIRTH CENTER

Thursday

Alyssa (Martin) and Arlin Ramer, Goshen, a son, Karlin Gene

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags