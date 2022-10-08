FORT WAYNE — Opening the 22-23 debate season, Bethany Christian High School debaters performed well at the Northeast Indiana District Fall Congress at Canterbury High School in Fort Wayne Oct. 1.
First-year student Daphne Diener was champion on the day in her novice chamber. Junior Nico Brenneman-Ochoa and first-year Christian Ramos-Manriquez took sixth in, respectively, their varsity and novice chambers. Junior Ian McHugh served as presiding officer in the varsity chamber.
Diener earned her first National Forensic League degree, Merit, for her efforts on the day. The NFL is the honor society of the National Speech and Debate Association.
Two pieces of legislation authored by sophomore Kaylee Woelk and first-year Gideon Miller were selected by the students competing on Saturday as part of the District Congress docket to be debated in January.
The team is set to compete next at the Concord Debate Tournament today.