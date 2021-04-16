GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Kelsey and Clayton Norris, Goshen, a son, Xander Clayton
HOME BIRTH
Sunday
Martha and Gary Helmuth, Bremen, a daughter, Mahala Rose
GOSHEN [mdash] Vicki Kaye Mansfield, 71, of Goshen, passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on Dec. 7, 1949, in Decatur, to George and Virginia Elaine (Crowle) Rice. She grew up in Dixon, Ohio and attended Crestview High School in Convoy. She was marr…
AVON PARK [mdash] Shirley A. Myers, age 90, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born February 1, 1931 in Gary, to Bowie and Cassell (Clark) Hassell. She was a Special Ed Teacher, member of the St. John's United Methodist Church, and has been a winter resident of …
