GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Heather and Cody Peffley, New Paris, a son, Leighton Allen James
Chassidy Burthan and Jordan Sobeck, New Paris, a daughter, Wynter Grace
GOSHEN [mdash] Doris B. Weaver, 87, of Goshen, died at 1:51 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, at her daughter's residence after a short illness. She was born on Nov. 12, 1933, to Ezra and Lydia (Bauman) Martin in Nappanee, and lived in the surrounding area her entire life. On Oct. 17, 1954, Doris marr…
GOSHEN [mdash] Bradly A. Rogers, 67, of Goshen, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 5. Bradly was born the son of Austin and Barbara Rogers at Goshen on May 8, 1953. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and his truck. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. On Nov. 10, 2004, he married …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.