NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Mary Jane (Mullet) and Myron Bontrager, Topeka, a son, Marcus Joe
BLESSED BEGININGS CARE CENTER, INC.
Friday
Tyler and Shayna Beerg, Nappanee, a daughter, Abigail Rain
BURLINGTON JUNCTION [mdash] Suzann A. Bontrager, of Rambadt Road, Centreville, Michigan, was born Sept. 10, 1972, in Centreville, and passed away peacefully on July 3, at 11:30 p.m. in Burlington Junction, Missouri, surrounded by her family after a 5-month battle with cancer. She was a membe…
