Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Friday

Mary Jane (Mullet) and Myron Bontrager, Topeka, a son, Marcus Joe

BLESSED BEGININGS CARE CENTER, INC.

Friday

Tyler and Shayna Beerg, Nappanee, a daughter, Abigail Rain

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you