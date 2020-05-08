Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 4:53 pm
Goshen, Indiana
Casey and Justin Lantz, Goshen, a son, Jamisyn Lee
Britney (Hiler) and Cole Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Dara Kate
Edna (Schrock) and Reuben Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Dewayne R.
