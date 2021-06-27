Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.