GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Samantha and Kohle Christner, Shipshewana, a son, Miles William
Wednesday
Courtney Cox and Scott Lawson, Leesburg, a son, Luke Alexander
Thursday
Serena and Jake Simons, Nappanee, a son, Quinn Elias
Cristina Torres and Jose Benavides, Goshen, a daughter, Gianna Alessandra
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Jolene (Farmwald) and Larry Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Grace Elizabeth
Friday
Ruth Ann (Schrock) and Floyd Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Faron Dale
RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE
Friday
Sharon (Miller) and James Schwartz, Nappanee, a son, Kenton Jon
