SOUTH BEND [mdash] Thomas McCarthy II, 44, South Bend, died 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He was born Sept. 8, 1975, in South Bend to Thomas M. McCarthy I and Candis (Dorsch) McCarthy. Surviving are his mother, Candis McCarthy, Goshen; father, Thomas M. McCar…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Allen Slabaugh, 83, Nappanee, died at 5:03 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Elkhart General Hospital after a brief illness. Allen was born March 1, 1936, to Edward T. and Alma (Yoder) Slabaugh. He was a lifetime area resident. Allen had worked for Slabaugh Tiling and Hochstetler Gra…
