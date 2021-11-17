BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Sunday
Madison Rhodes and Benjamin Thompson, Syracuse, a son, Bentley Jax
Kimberly and Blake Sheeley, Goshen, a son, Damien Dietrich Chamberlain
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Sunday
Desiray and Madison Yoder, Nappanee, daughter, Brinley Nicole
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Sunday
Jolene (Bontrager) and Eugene Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Sadie Elise
Tuesday
Clara (Miller) and Levi Schrock, LaGrange, a daughter, Dena Grace
Irma (Miller) and DeWayne Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Ethan Joe
