Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Sunday

Madison Rhodes and Benjamin Thompson, Syracuse, a son, Bentley Jax

Kimberly and Blake Sheeley, Goshen, a son, Damien Dietrich Chamberlain

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Sunday

Desiray and Madison Yoder, Nappanee, daughter, Brinley Nicole

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Sunday

Jolene (Bontrager) and Eugene Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Sadie Elise

Tuesday

Clara (Miller) and Levi Schrock, LaGrange, a daughter, Dena Grace

Irma (Miller) and DeWayne Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Ethan Joe

