Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Sunday

Wanita and Gary Miller, Nappanee, a son, Marcus Aaron

Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health

Sunday

Sara (Mast) and Alvin Schrock, LaGrange, a daughter, Lori Renae

New Eden Care Center

Monday

Lean (Miller) and Wayne Yoder, Millersburg, a son, Daniel Ryan

Alisa (Miller) and Duzhe Lambright, Topeka, a son, Mason Jay

Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Monday

Jolene and Marion Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Darius Jude

Goshen Hospital

Monday

Courtney and Brock Yoder, Goshen, a son, Rocky Badger

