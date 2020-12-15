Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Sunday
Wanita and Gary Miller, Nappanee, a son, Marcus Aaron
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Sunday
Sara (Mast) and Alvin Schrock, LaGrange, a daughter, Lori Renae
New Eden Care Center
Monday
Lean (Miller) and Wayne Yoder, Millersburg, a son, Daniel Ryan
Alisa (Miller) and Duzhe Lambright, Topeka, a son, Mason Jay
Parkview LaGrange Hospital
Monday
Jolene and Marion Troyer, LaGrange, a son, Darius Jude
Goshen Hospital
Monday
Courtney and Brock Yoder, Goshen, a son, Rocky Badger
