Goshen Hospital
Sept. 2
Diamond and Tyler Wynn, Elkhart, a son, Peyton Michael
Friday
Linda and Karlin Lambright, Middlebury, a son, Carson Alan
Sara Sweitzer and Mark Yowell, Goshen, a daughter, Allison Hope
Saturday
Ashley Kinder and Jose Luis Flores, Goshen, a son, Oliver Louis Valentino
Monday
Brooke Thompson and Brett Durham, Goshen, Ember Lynn
Nahomi Diaz DeLeon and Anthony Cardenas, Goshen, a daughter, Camila Katalina
New Eden Care Center
Friday
RuthEtta (Schrock) and Ernest Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Doris Ranae
Saturday
MaryLou (Yoder) and Joe Schrock, a son, Lucas Jon
Monday
Erma (Miller) and Joseph Yoder, Wolcottville, a son, Karlin Noah
Rebekah (Fry) and Jerry Hochstetler, Ligonier, a son, Joshua David
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Tuesday
Monica and Jeryl Martin, Wakarusa, a son, Delvin LaRay
Christina (Stutzman) and Kenneth Yoder, Nappanee, a daughter, Eden AnnAlyse
