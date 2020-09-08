Births

Goshen Hospital

Sept. 2

Diamond and Tyler Wynn, Elkhart, a son, Peyton Michael

Friday

Linda and Karlin Lambright, Middlebury, a son, Carson Alan

Sara Sweitzer and Mark Yowell, Goshen, a daughter, Allison Hope

Saturday

Ashley Kinder and Jose Luis Flores, Goshen, a son, Oliver Louis Valentino

Monday

Brooke Thompson and Brett Durham, Goshen, Ember Lynn

Nahomi Diaz DeLeon and Anthony Cardenas, Goshen, a daughter, Camila Katalina

New Eden Care Center

Friday

RuthEtta (Schrock) and Ernest Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Doris Ranae

Saturday

MaryLou (Yoder) and Joe Schrock, a son, Lucas Jon

Monday

Erma (Miller) and Joseph Yoder, Wolcottville, a son, Karlin Noah

Rebekah (Fry) and Jerry Hochstetler, Ligonier, a son, Joshua David

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Tuesday

Monica and Jeryl Martin, Wakarusa, a son, Delvin LaRay

Christina (Stutzman) and Kenneth Yoder, Nappanee, a daughter, Eden AnnAlyse

