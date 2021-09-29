GOSHEN HOSPITAL
September 12
Ellyn and Joshua Riegsecker, Elkhart, a son, Tatum Chandler
Monday
Heather and Derrick Lyons, Bristol, twins, Jasmine Noel and Oliver Lee
Tuesday
Laura and Myron Miller, Goshen, a son, Phillip Jon
WAKARUSA [mdash] Jeannette Samolczyk, 89, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, in Miller's Merry Manor. Jeannette was born Jan. 10, 1932, in South Bend to the late Marion and Clementine (Krol) Gorski. On May 10, 1952, in Christ the King Catholic Church Jeannette married the love of her life, Jess…
[mdash] Jake Lee Fry, stillborn son of Darin and Amy (Hochstetler) Fry of Millersburg, died Sunday. Visitation 1 to 4 p.m., today, at family's residence, 66695 C.R. 37, Millersburg, followed by graveside service at Timber View Cemetery, Millersburg. Miller-Stewart, Middlebury, handling arran…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.