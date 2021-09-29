Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

September 12

Ellyn and Joshua Riegsecker, Elkhart, a son, Tatum Chandler

Monday

Heather and Derrick Lyons, Bristol, twins, Jasmine Noel and Oliver Lee

Tuesday

Laura and Myron Miller, Goshen, a son, Phillip Jon

