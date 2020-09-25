BIRTHS: Sept. 26, 2020 Sep 25, 2020 1 hr ago Blessed Beginnings Care CenterFridayLaurie (Kuhns) and Larry Hochstetler, Etna Green, a son, Lyndon Devon Goshen HospitalThursdayVirginia and Giovani Munoz, Goshen, a son, Angelo Dominic React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hospital Goshen Etna Green Larry Hochstetler Virginia Giovani Munoz Angelo Dominic Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MEEK, Louise Aug 7, 1921 - Sep 24, 2020 NUSBAUM, Evelyn May 16, 1924 - Sep 21, 2020 HARTZLER, Philip Sep 7, 1943 - Sep 19, 2020 CAYWOOD, Roy Apr 10, 1924 - Sep 19, 2020 ROLLINS, Gail Dec 24, 1935 - Sep 21, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman wages war against youth suicides19-month-old dies after being struck by vehicleDevelopers of downtown Goshen bar, restaurant get OK for renovationNew Mexican restaurant planned for former Dana J’s Deli locationYes, there will be trick-or-treating in GoshenAfter two years, man will be tried for professor's murderWakarusa residents remember 'gentle giant'POLICE NEWS: Ex-employee accused of stealing from ADEC clientsPOLICE NEWS: Grenade found in family boxesPOLICE NEWS: Boy struck while crossing street; vehicle leaves scene Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
