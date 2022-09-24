BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Justin and Eva Monhaut-Jenkins, Mishawaka, a son, Laith Richard
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Lisa (Yoder) and Karl Yoder, Goshen, a son, Seth Andrew
The Associated Press reports that investigations into voting systems are leading to disturbing findings: sensitive voting system passwords were posted online; copies of confidential voting software were available for download; and ballot-counting machines were inspected by people who were not supposed to have access. Those were a few of the findings. Some investigators are concerned that rogue election workers might use their access to election equipment and the knowledge gained through the breaches to launch an attack from within.