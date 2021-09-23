GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Leanne Arnett and David Lukowski, Elkhart, a son, Aries Sylas Allan
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Esther (Miller) and Daryl Beechy, Topeka, a son, Kenlin Jay
NAPPANEE [mdash] Ervin M. Schwartz, 78, passed away Sept. 21, at home, of natural causes. He was born March 26, 1943, in Nappanee, to Milo and Edna (Chupp) Schwartz. On May 10, 1973, he married Carol Sue Miller in Nappanee. Mr. Schwartz was a retired carpenter and a member of the Old Order A…
TOPEKA [mdash] Calvin H. Yoder, 75, Topeka, died at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at his daughter's residence in Millersburg. He was born June 5, 1946, in Goshen, to Henry A. and Mary N. (Miller) Yoder. On Feb. 17, 1966, in Millersburg, he married Wilma J. Byler. She survives. Survivors in ad…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Ruby Marie (Miller) Stutzman, 83, died at 7:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, after a one-year battle with cancer. She was born on June 28, 1938, to Levi A. and Ella C (Troyer) Miller. On Feb. 24, 1959, she married Floyd D. Stutzman in Shipshewana. Ruby was a homemaker and a member…
