Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Leanne Arnett and David Lukowski, Elkhart, a son, Aries Sylas Allan

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Esther (Miller) and Daryl Beechy, Topeka, a son, Kenlin Jay

