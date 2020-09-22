Births

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Maria Fernanda Menchaca, Goshen, a daughter, Elliana

Friday

Katy and Casey Cobb, Goshen, a son, Micah Anderson

Saturday

Erica and Chris Menzie, Goshen, a daughter, Ava Ann

Becky (Miller) and Duane Mullett, Millersburg, a son, Benjamin Elijah

Holly and Derek Sausaman, Mentone, a daughter, Hendrix Grace

Monday

Lisa and Arnold Zimmerman, Nappanee, a son, Braden LaKota

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Lora (Yoder) and Myron Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Olivia Grace

Saturday

Martha (Miller) and Ernest Mast, LaGrange, a son, Caleb E.

Lisa and Nate Lehman, a daughter, Kaylee Grace

Monday

Norma (Lambright) and Michael Kurtz, Topeka, a daughter, Alayna Joy

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Friday

Patricia Ann (Miller) and James R. Kuhns, Milford, a son, Eric Lynn

Martha Ann (Chupp) and Micah Miller, Leesburg, a son, Rylan Jon

Sunday

Nila (Martin) and Kenneth Hoover, Elkhart, a daughter, Brittany Nicole

Goshen Birth Center

Sunday

Susan (Schwartz) and John Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Conner Layne

