Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Maria Fernanda Menchaca, Goshen, a daughter, Elliana
Friday
Katy and Casey Cobb, Goshen, a son, Micah Anderson
Saturday
Erica and Chris Menzie, Goshen, a daughter, Ava Ann
Becky (Miller) and Duane Mullett, Millersburg, a son, Benjamin Elijah
Holly and Derek Sausaman, Mentone, a daughter, Hendrix Grace
Monday
Lisa and Arnold Zimmerman, Nappanee, a son, Braden LaKota
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Lora (Yoder) and Myron Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Olivia Grace
Saturday
Martha (Miller) and Ernest Mast, LaGrange, a son, Caleb E.
Lisa and Nate Lehman, a daughter, Kaylee Grace
Monday
Norma (Lambright) and Michael Kurtz, Topeka, a daughter, Alayna Joy
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Friday
Patricia Ann (Miller) and James R. Kuhns, Milford, a son, Eric Lynn
Martha Ann (Chupp) and Micah Miller, Leesburg, a son, Rylan Jon
Sunday
Nila (Martin) and Kenneth Hoover, Elkhart, a daughter, Brittany Nicole
Goshen Birth Center
Sunday
Susan (Schwartz) and John Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Conner Layne
