NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Monday
Kelsey (Meese) and Justin Rutter, Sturgis, MI, a daughter, Hope Elizabeth
Tuesday
Kayla (Yutzy) and Myron Miller, Goshen, a son, Oliver Job
NAPPANEE [mdash] Ruby Marie (Miller) Stutzman, 83, died at 7:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, after a one-year battle with cancer. She was born on June 28, 1938, to Levi A. and Ella C (Troyer) Miller. On Feb. 24, 1959, she married Floyd D. Stutzman in Shipshewana. Ruby was a homemaker and a member…
SOUTH BEND [mdash] William J. Livingston, 82, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 19 at Golden Living Center in Mishawaka. He was born April 30, 1939, in Salem, Missouri to William Leo and Marguerite (Beeler) Livingston. On April 17, 1959, he married JoAnn Yoder in Goshen. He is survived by a daughte…
