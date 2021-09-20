Births

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Saturday

Doris (Miller) and Samuel Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Corneilus

Lorene (Hochstetler) and Ervin Bontrager, Ligonier, a daughter, Kiara Joy

Sunday

Lorene (Eash) and Allen Miller, Wolcottville, a daughter, Cheyanne Nicole

GOSHEN

Friday

Justin and Allison Fleming, Elkhart, a daughter, Maddie

Saturday

Crescencio and Chelsea Villegas, Goshen, a son, Crescencio Adrian

Brooke Gilbert and Chaz Wagner, Elkhart, a son, Julian Lee

