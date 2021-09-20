NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Saturday
Doris (Miller) and Samuel Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Corneilus
Lorene (Hochstetler) and Ervin Bontrager, Ligonier, a daughter, Kiara Joy
Sunday
Lorene (Eash) and Allen Miller, Wolcottville, a daughter, Cheyanne Nicole
GOSHEN
Friday
Justin and Allison Fleming, Elkhart, a daughter, Maddie
Saturday
Crescencio and Chelsea Villegas, Goshen, a son, Crescencio Adrian
Brooke Gilbert and Chaz Wagner, Elkhart, a son, Julian Lee
