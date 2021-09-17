Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Thursday

Renae (Kline) and Keith Hershberger, Nappanee, a son, Carl Joe

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Thursday

Dora (Bontrager) and Matthew Hostetler, Millersburg, a daughter, Jayna Diane

