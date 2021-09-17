BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Thursday
Renae (Kline) and Keith Hershberger, Nappanee, a son, Carl Joe
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Thursday
Dora (Bontrager) and Matthew Hostetler, Millersburg, a daughter, Jayna Diane
John D. Lehman, 82, of LaGrange died on Thursday. Visitation after 2:00 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday, funeral services 9:30 a.m. Sunday all taking place at the Larry Lehman residence, 2715 S. 050 W., LaGrange. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.