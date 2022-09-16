Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Rose Mary (Schwartz) and Simon Helmuth, Milford, a son, Josiah Jay

Thursday

Kari (Chupp) and Daniel Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Marcus Lynn

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Rachel and Eric Tribble, Middlebury, a son, Hunter Dean

HOME BIRTH

Tuesday

Deborah (Beery) and Clint Flora, New Paris, a son, Dallas Reed

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Linda (Graber) and Irvin Miller, LaGrange, a son, Karl Wayne

Elizabeth (Kuhns) and Alan Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Katy Danielle

Thursday

Leann (Hochstetler) and Jerry Miller, Goshen, a son, Davis Drew

Kathryn (Mast) and David Schmucker, Ligonier, a son, Jeremy Lynn

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you