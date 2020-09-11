Births

Blessed Beginning Care Center

Friday

Beth Ann (Miller) and Mahlon Miller, Kokomo, a daughter, Regina Kay

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Doris (Mullet) and Galen Miller, Millersburg, a daughter, Annie Adelle

New Eden Care Center

Thursday

Lou Ann (Lehman) and Jerry Miller, Ligonier, a son, Kyle Andrew

Friday

Mary Lou (Schrock) and Norman Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Kayleen Ranee

Kristine (Yoder) and Alan Lehman, Goshen, a daughter, Vanessa Grace

