Blessed Beginning Care Center
Friday
Beth Ann (Miller) and Mahlon Miller, Kokomo, a daughter, Regina Kay
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Doris (Mullet) and Galen Miller, Millersburg, a daughter, Annie Adelle
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Lou Ann (Lehman) and Jerry Miller, Ligonier, a son, Kyle Andrew
Friday
Mary Lou (Schrock) and Norman Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Kayleen Ranee
Kristine (Yoder) and Alan Lehman, Goshen, a daughter, Vanessa Grace
