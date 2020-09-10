New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Betty Fern (Bontrager) and Delmar Mast, Goshen, a daughter, Lila Faith
ELKHART [mdash] Martha Fern Otto, 79, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born on Jan. 29, 1941, in Arthur, Illinois, to Levi and Ella (Beachy) Otto. Martha is survived by sisters, Katie Otto Jackson, Sturgis, Michigan, and Mary Ellen Otto, Elkhart; brothers,…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Wilma O. Bontrager, 69, of Shipshewana, died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at her residence after a one-year battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Howe, to Ora E. and Anna N. (Troyer) Hochstetler. On Aug. 21, 1969, in LaGrange County, she married Glen D. Bo…
