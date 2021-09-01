Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Saturday

Janelle and James Weddell III, Syracuse, a daughter, Jovey Reine

Monday

Haley and Alex Schmidt, Shipshewana, a daughter, Rylee Mae

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Leora (Miller) and Nathan Whetstone, Ligonier, a daughter, Lanae Kaylin

Erma (Miller) and Homer Mullet, Topeka, a daughter, Lindsey Grace

Tuesday

Mary Anna (Beechy) and Floyd Mast, LaGrange, a son, Jonathan F.

Lorene (Miller) and Andrew Hershberger, Middlebury, a daughter, Nicole Marie

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you