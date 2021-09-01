GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Saturday
Janelle and James Weddell III, Syracuse, a daughter, Jovey Reine
Monday
Haley and Alex Schmidt, Shipshewana, a daughter, Rylee Mae
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Monday
Leora (Miller) and Nathan Whetstone, Ligonier, a daughter, Lanae Kaylin
Erma (Miller) and Homer Mullet, Topeka, a daughter, Lindsey Grace
Tuesday
Mary Anna (Beechy) and Floyd Mast, LaGrange, a son, Jonathan F.
Lorene (Miller) and Andrew Hershberger, Middlebury, a daughter, Nicole Marie
